Life’s Hour-Glass

Greg Zemlansky

Sands of time slowly slipping

through life’s hour-glass like a

thief.

Time picks our pockets and take’s

away our youth.

Time carries away years and years

of life.

Grains of sand of life never to re-

turn to itself.

Where does the sands of time really

go?

Only yesterday I was a young child

to grow.

Father Time has taken away another

grain from life’s hour-glass,

and at the same time has kicked me

in the ass.

If I could turn back the sands of time

pass.

Would it go back to the upper-half

of life’s hour-glass?

Would time be different as we know

it or at a different place?

Would we all be floating in life’s

outer-space!

