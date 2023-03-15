Life’s Hour-Glass
Greg Zemlansky
Sands of time slowly slipping
through life’s hour-glass like a
thief.
Time picks our pockets and take’s
away our youth.
Time carries away years and years
of life.
Grains of sand of life never to re-
turn to itself.
Where does the sands of time really
go?
Only yesterday I was a young child
to grow.
Father Time has taken away another
grain from life’s hour-glass,
and at the same time has kicked me
in the ass.
If I could turn back the sands of time
pass.
Would it go back to the upper-half
of life’s hour-glass?
Would time be different as we know
it or at a different place?
Would we all be floating in life’s
outer-space!
