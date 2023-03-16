Farmington locals and more turned out for the Fire and Ice festival on Saturday, March 11, to enjoy many activities, including sleigh rides up and down Front St. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Cletus McFarland loses his balloon hat as he sleds down a hill at the Fire and Ice festival on Saturday, March 11. Many locals got to enjoy a variety of activities in the snow. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Sled dogs are anxious to start running as they wait for others to roll in on Saturday, March 11, at the Fire and Ice festival. If it was by horse or by dog, locals were really moving. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.