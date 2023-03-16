WILTON — Wilton has set the dates for the upcoming election and town meeting, which are set to occur on Tuesday, June 13, [election] and Tuesday, June 20, [town meeting].

The dates were set and approved by the board on Tuesday, March 7, with the vote being unanimous.

According to Town Manager Perry Ellsworth, the date was chosen to coincide with the RSU 9 school board annual election and referendum.

Two positions on the select board are up for reelection, currently held by incumbents Keith Swett and Chairperson David Leavitt. One seat for RSU 9 board of directors is also up for election, which is currently held by Irv Faunce.

All three men were reelected in 2020, with Faunce running unopposed. Ellsworth stated those interested in filing for any of these positions may do so at the town office, located on 158 Weld Road in Wilton.

The select board will also be meeting the second and fourth Tuesday of every month [in-between their normal meeting schedule of the first and third Tuesday of every month] for special executive sessions to discuss union contract proposals.

Advertisement

These executive sessions are expected to go until the end of April, but Ellsworth stressed that these could change based what is needed from the select board.

“There is potential that we can do some of the things that we have to deal with either in a workshop or otherwise,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth also stated he would be in contact with the budget committee to meet at one of the executive sessions, which he estimates will be April 11.

For more information on Wilton’s upcoming town meeting, elections, please call the town office at [207] 645-4961 or email [email protected].

« Previous

Next »

filed under: