MECHANIC FALLS — The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame (MCMHF) and Museum is pleased to announce its 2nd Annual Guitar Competition. This contest is open to Maine high school students in grades 9-12. Contestants are required to submit a video of their performance by April 1, to be judged by the Executive Board of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame.

The grand prize is a beautiful acoustic guitar which will be presented to the winner at the 46th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls. Please encourage any high school teen you may know to submit and entry.

We thank you and appreciate your help in passing the word along to any young, budding guitarists you may know.

For more information, please email [email protected] or call 603-553-1973 to receive an application. Also, you may call Ken at 207-654-2227 or readers can access the application and contest rules on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MECountryMusicHOF

