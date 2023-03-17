WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies 3/8/23
Teams: Mines In The Gutters 108-76, Bowling Belles 103-81, Wreckin Balls 95-89, Coffee Beans 94-90, Just One More 91-93, Designs By Darlene 85-99, Living On A Spare 81-103, Got The Splits 79-105
Games: Hailee Perkins 195, Marley Stevens 178, Beverly Johnson 174, Vicky Stevens 166, Heather Malone 163, Lynn Chellis 159, Melissa Malone 156, Lisa Dube 155.
Series: Marley Stevens 508, Hailee Perkins 467, Melissa Malone 458, Lynn Chellis 456, Beverly Johnson 427, Lisa Dube 419, Heather Malone 413, Vicky Kinsey 398.
