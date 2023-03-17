WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies 3/8/23

Teams: Mines In The Gutters 108-76, Bowling Belles 103-81, Wreckin Balls 95-89, Coffee Beans 94-90, Just One More 91-93, Designs By Darlene 85-99, Living On A Spare 81-103, Got The Splits 79-105

Games: Hailee Perkins 195, Marley Stevens 178, Beverly Johnson 174, Vicky Stevens 166, Heather Malone 163, Lynn Chellis 159, Melissa Malone 156, Lisa Dube 155.

Series: Marley Stevens 508, Hailee Perkins 467, Melissa Malone 458, Lynn Chellis 456, Beverly Johnson 427, Lisa Dube 419, Heather Malone 413, Vicky Kinsey 398.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles