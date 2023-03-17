Just a note to report that the four ladies featured in the March 3 Pets of the Week have gone to their furever homes Beatrice and Marie got adopted together and Anastasia and Elizabeth went home together this past Saturday!

This week, the Pets of the Week are Chloe and King.

King, is a five year old male coonhound. He is a loveable guy and is a true social butterfly and gets along well with other dogs, as well as with cats. He is looking for his forever home! King is a sweet and affectionate pup who loves nothing more than cuddling up with his human friends. He’s also an avid walker and is always eager to explore the great outdoors.

While King may be a bit overweight, he’s already made progress on his weight loss journey and will need a dedicated owner to help him continue this path to a healthy and happy life. With regular exercise and a healthy diet, King is sure to reach his ideal weight in no time.

He’s always up for a good long walk, but he’s also content just snuggling up on the couch. He would love to meet your current canine and see if they could be friends! If you’re looking for a loyal and loving companion who’s ready to share his heart and home with you, then King is the perfect match.

Chloe is a six year old female. Say hello to Chloe! This lovely little dilute calico is looking for her forever home! She’s a laidback and affectionate companion who would love nothing more than to curl up on your lap for some love and attention!

While she adores her humans, she’s not a fan of other cats and would prefer a home with cats who won’t invade her bubble. Chloe is the perfect fit for anyone looking for a calm and loving older girl.

