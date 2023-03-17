FARMINGTON — 2023 is promising to be a great year with the calendar being filled with incredible live music. Tuesday, March 28, the legendary Nova Scotian fiddler, Richard Wood returns to Old South Church with guest musician Keelin Wedge. Admission $20 adults, seniors (65+) and students $15. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. an online ticket link has been requested. An update will be posted on the FB Old South Church Concerts event or www.farmingtonucc.org.

Named by MacLean’s Magazine as one of the Top 100 Canadians to watch in the 21st Century, 5x ECMA, multi-Music PEI Award-winning Richard WOOD has blown away sold-out audiences around the globe with his traditional-born, fiery-brand of Celtic music. Richard has played for Prime Ministers, Governor Generals, Queen Elizabeth II, princes, princesses, King Charles III, and the Emperor of Japan, but he is most proud to have entertained Canada’s Armed Forces in the North Pole, Bosnia, & TWICE in Afghanistan.

One of Prince Edward Island’s best exports and always the proud island ambassador, Richard has brought his highly sought-after, energetic brand of music around the world, touring extensively in Australia, Europe, Asia, and all across North America.

“I was completely blown away when I first heard Richard’s UNBROKEN record. It actually sounds like a QUEEN record but instead of Freddie Mercury, the lead is taken by the AMAZING fiddle of RICHARD WOOD!” Darrin Harvey, Host of K-Rock 89.3 & East Coast Music Unplugged

If you are not familiar with Richard Wood visit www.RWood.ca. for more information and to watch his videos on YouTube.

