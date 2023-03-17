FARMINGTON— Western Maine Audubon is sponsoring a live presentation by Susan Gallo titled: “The State of Maine’s lakes and what you can do to help,” on April 12 from 7- 8:30 pm. The talk will be held in UMF’s Preble Hall, Thomas Auditorium, at 173 High Street in Farmington.

Maine has over 2,500 Great Ponds. The vast majority of these are in great shape, due in large part to strong shoreland zoning laws that protect fragile lakeside habitat, and to motivated homeowners who work to make sure their properties protect the lakes.

However, many of Maine’s lakes are at risk of losing their clean, clear water, and many associated recreational, habitat, and economic values. These lakes are at a tipping point, pushed there by storm water that carries nutrients away, and made more worrisome due to climate change. Larger and more intense storms multiply the volume of storm water, threatening the quality of our lakes.

Learn more about what’s happening with our lakes today, and some of the exciting programs and policies that are in place (or may be in place with your help!) to improve lake health. From loon restoration to homeowner programs to community education efforts for kids, there are many ways to get involved in protecting Western Maine’s precious lakes!

Susan Gallo joined Maine Lakes as their Executive Director in 2018, where she has continued to expand the LakeSmart program and is currently working on projects around lake economics and values, loon restoration, lake science outreach, and collaborative freshwater education. Prior to that she was a wildlife biologist and program manager at Maine Audubon for 20 years, where she directed the Maine Loon Project, the Maine Amphibian Monitoring Project, the Forestry for Maine Birds Program, and Maine Audubon’s Renewable Energy Program.

Her education includes a B.S. in Natural Resources from Cornell University, and an M.S. in Organismal Biology and Ecology from the University of Montana. She has worked as a certified Stewardship Advisor for the state of Montana, monitored nesting success for timber companies, and has lived off-shore capturing and banding puffins and terns.

Susan is a 2011 TogetherGreen Conservation Leadership Fellow, and a 2018 Source Sustainability Award Winner. She lives in Cumberland Center with her husband and enjoys visits from her college-age daughters. In her spare time, Susan likes to read, garden, run, hike, and “make things.”

For updated information on the talk and how to access it–and earlier talks–online, please visit: https://western.maineaudubon.org.

