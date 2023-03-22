JAY — The following students have their amazing Ted Harrison Inspired Landscape paintings on display at The Otis Federal Credit Union Gallery for the month of March. Students went on a walking field trip with their Art Teacher Tamara Lindsey.

Students were happily greeted by their family members and were treated to cookies and cupcakes by the Credit Union. Back Row: Jared Galgano, Walker Michaud, Aubree Webber, Ceci Hoxie, Nastassia Bazille and Aunna West. Front Row: Blake Brochu, Cheyanne Mosley, Brady Littlefield, Lyla Allen and Farrah Fitch.

