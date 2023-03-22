JAY — The following students have their amazing Ted Harrison Inspired Landscape paintings on display at The Otis Federal Credit Union Gallery for the month of March. Students went on a walking field trip with their Art Teacher Tamara Lindsey.
Students were happily greeted by their family members and were treated to cookies and cupcakes by the Credit Union. Back Row: Jared Galgano, Walker Michaud, Aubree Webber, Ceci Hoxie, Nastassia Bazille and Aunna West. Front Row: Blake Brochu, Cheyanne Mosley, Brady Littlefield, Lyla Allen and Farrah Fitch.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Androscoggin County
Poland Select Board told half-million dollars more needed for library expansion
-
Varsity Maine
All-Region Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Charlie Houghton, Dirigo
-
Varsity Maine
2022-23 Sun Journal All-Region Boys Basketball Teams
-
College
College roundup: CMCC’s Emily Strachan earns All-American honors
-
News
Former Sabattus man back in jail; seeks drug treatment