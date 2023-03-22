LIVERMORE FALLS — Here at Treat, we’re hopping into April with some exciting new events as well as our favorite monthly standbys. On Thursday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m., we will be having two therapy dogs from Love on a Leash make their first visit to the library. Finn and Sal are two friendly pups who love to meet new people and make new friends! This visit is an introduction to the library and our community, so come say hello!

At the end of the month on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m., we will be hosting a family friendly fundraiser, featuring the famous and fabulous improv comedy group Teachers Lounge Mafia. All proceeds from the show will benefit the library. Stay tuned for more details!

We’ll be having an Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m. What’s Explorers Club, you ask? A space for kids to engage in creative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges! The only limits are physics and imagination! Explorers Club is recommended for explorers ages 8 and up.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, April 13 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid, as part of ‘Best of Goodreads’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, April 22 this month.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

