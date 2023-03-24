NEW PORTLAND —The Western Mountains Baptist Church invites community members to join in an Easter Celebration beginning Friday April 7. A Good Friday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 928 Carrabassett Road. Pastor Tom DuBois will lead attendees in a time of remembrance and reflection.

Then, on Easter morning, April 9, all are invited to meet outside of the church at the cross at 6 a.m. for a Sunrise service. Be sure to dress warm. Immediately afterwards, hot coffee, tea and cocoa will be provided while a hot breakfast is prepared. There is no charge. Breakfast will be served 7ish. During the regularly scheduled church service at 10 a.m., Pastor Tom will deliver an Easter message along with the opportunity to participate in the Lord’s Supper. Feel free to join in all or only part of the WMBC Easter Celebration. You will be welcomed. For more information about WMBC visit the website: westernmountainschurch.org or call the church at 265-2557.

CHESTERVILLE — An Easter Egg Hunt will be happening on Sunday, April 2, at the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road at 1 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

LIVERMORE FALLS —Saturday April 8 at 9 a.m. Emmanuel Assembly of God, located at the corner of Park Street and Fayette Road will have an Easter Egg stuffing party, followed by a community meal of meatball subs and salads from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Easter Sunday, they will have an Easter Egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. Sunday Morning Service starts at 10 a.m. and lasts for about an hour and fifteen minutes. Services are broadcast on the radio at 87.9 so that you can listen to the full service in your vehicle in the parking lot. We are also live streaming for those who want to watch on their mobile devices.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St. welcomes you to attend during Holy Week. The schedule is:

Palm Sunday: April 2, 9:30 a.m. Reading of the Passion and Holy Communion

Maundy Thursday: April 6, 5 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday: April 7, 4 p.m. Ecumenical Service at the Wilton United Methodist Church on Main St. followed by Stations of the Cross: 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church

Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Orchard Drive (corner of Orchard and Colby Miller) in Wilton

Easter Service at St. Luke’s 9:30 a.m.

We invite you to join us each Sunday for our regular Holy Communion Service at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 59 High St. in Wilton. All are welcome! For more information: stlukeswilton.org or call the office at 207-645-2639.

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid, will hold an Easter Service for the first time in recent history. There are no known records citing when the last Easter service was held at the church. The service on April 9 will visit all the events of Holy Week through scriptures, stories, and songs, beginning with the story of Christ’s entrance into the Holy City and moving through to the Resurrection. The service will begin a 2 p.m., the traditional time for services at Reeds Mill Church. Please call 207-639-2713 or visit our website, www.reedsmillchurch.org, for more information.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: