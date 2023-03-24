FARMINGTON —March 12 & 13, members of the Mt. Blue and Foster Career and Technical Education Center Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) attended the State Leadership Conference in Portland with their Advisor and Instructor, Regina Savage.For the team events, students had to step out of their comfort zones and present on the spot to panels of judges and an audience! Students worked hard getting ready for this conference, and all of the hard work paid off BIG TIME! Here are the results:

Individual Events:

3rd place, Accounting I: Izabella Dewreszynski (Mt. Abram)

1st Place, Banking and Financial Systems: Matthew Pepe (Spruce Mt.)

2nd Place, Business Communications: Izabella Dereszynski (Mt. Abram)

1st Place, Insurance and Risk Management: Matthew Pepe (Spruce Mt.)

2nd Place, Journalism: Izabella Dereszynski (Mt. Abram)

3rd Place, Networking infrastructures: Isabella Dereszynski (Mt. Abram)

1st Place, Securities & Investments: Matthew Pepe (Spruce Mt.)

2nd Place, Word Processing: Starlyn Sweetser (Mt. Blue)

3rd Place, Electronic Career Portfolio: Abbigail Swett (Mt. Blue)

Team Events, Special Projects, and Presentations:

3rd Place, Sports & Entertainment Management: Connor Hufnagel (Mt. Blue) & Finley Ward (Mt.Blue)

3rd Place, Business Ethics: Connor Hufnagel (Mt. Blue), Finley Ward (Mt. Blue), & Isabella Dereszynski (Mt. Abram)

1st Place, Hospitality and Event Management: Matthew Pepe (Spruce Mt.)

3rd Place, Business Management: Sherilyn Chick (Mt. Blue), Amelia Stokes (Rangeley), Abbigail Swett (Mt. Blue)

