POLAND — Workshops Have Been Added! We will continue to offer workshops On-Site, Virtual, and Hybrid!

Shaker Village is thrilled to present our 2023 workshops with a wonderful selection of popular broom-making, fiber, and traditional arts classes. Please sign-up early since space is limited and enrollment closes quickly! Get your spot in your favorite classes now!

Shaker Village’s full calendar of programs and events will be returning, as well– please stay tuned!

More classes and programs will be added to the schedule as the year progresses so keep an eye on our website and Facebook & Instagram pages. We look forward to seeing you this year!

For more information and to register: maineshakers.com

Featured Classes:

Washing, Skirting, and Preparing a Freshly Shorn Shaker Sheep Fleece

Wednesday, May 3, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In-Person (Outdoors)

Making this an annual workshop is a real treat for all of us here at Shaker Village! So join us for the 2nd Annual workshop! We will be taking hand-picked fleeces from the Shaker flock of sheep for our workshop. Work in the barnyard alongside the flock being shorn! Brother Arnold will talk a bit about the flock, the fleece, and definitely in-depth about the breed and personality of the sheep you have your full fleece from.

Broom Making: Kitchen Tools

Multiple Dates

In-Person

Learn to make Shaker-inspired brooms right here at Shaker Village! There’s no better place in the world to learn the craft of broom-making. Visit our website for full details & to register: maineshakers.com. Beginner level: No experience needed, and this class provides a great introduction to broom-making skills. Create a kitchen set from scratch using natural broomcorn, tampico agave fiber, and nylon cord! You’ll learn the basic skills used in tying brooms to make your own unique tools. You’ll go home with a veggie brush, several pot scrubbers, and 2-3 dish brushes for your own kitchen or to give as handmade, heartfelt gifts. Visit our website for full details & to register: maineshakers.com.

Alpaca Peg Loom Rug Workshop

Multiple Dates

In-Person

This rug weaving class will teach the basics of using a peg loom from artists and farmers Michael Stevens and Kathleen Wentworth of Notta Lotta Farm in Topsham. You will pick your Alpaca Rug Yarn from their supply made of fiber from their own alpacas as well as other Maine alpacas. The yarns have a center core of cotton to add strength and are in lovely natural colors. You will go home with a new fantastically fun skill and a completed, beautiful, luxurious Alpaca Rug that is one of a kind. The softest rug! Visit our website for full details & to register: maineshakers.com.

Shibori and Indigo Dyeing Workshop

Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

In-Person

Learn how to create vivid blue designs on cloth through the fascinating technique of Shibori with local instructor and fiber artist Mary DeLano. You will begin by twisting, folding, stitching, clamping, wrapping, and compressing several kinds of fabric into a variety of shapes. Then you will dip the fabric into a magical indigo vat to produce shades ranging from pale blue to denim. Finally, you will unwrap the dyed pieces to reveal stunning patterns – both simple and complex.

Visit our website for full details & to register: maineshakers.com.

