FARMINGTON— Please join us on Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m. for an ecumenical prayer walk in downtown Farmington. It is based on the medieval tradition of the stations of the Cross, from the condemnation of Jesus to his burial. The walk will start at 2 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy Street and proceed to the North Church, 118 High Street, Farmington- and from there, we will walk around a couple of blocks in downtown Farmington to end beside the cemetery behind the courthouse. We will then walk back to Henderson Memorial Baptist Church for a short service beginning at around 2.30 p.m.
Other services at FAEM churches during Easter week include:
FARMINGTON — Fairbanks Union Church | 583 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington 04938 (fairbanksunionmaine.org)
April 6 at 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Maundy Thursday
April 9 at 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Easter Sunday
St. Joseph’s Church– 133 Middle Street, Farmington. http://stroseandstjosephmaine.com
April 9- Easter Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ; 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church– 612 Farmington Falls Road. Farmington, www.tumcfarmington.org
April 9 – Easter Sunday 11 a.m. – 12 noon
Henderson Memorial Baptist Church– 110 Academy Street, Farmington. www.hmbcme.com
April 7- Stations of the Cross Walk, 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
April 7- Good Friday Service, 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
April 9 – Easter Sunrise about 6 a.m. – ½ mile up on Orchard Drive in Wilton, the road right before the Fire Station
April 9- Easter Service, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
First Congregational United Church of Christ “Old South”- 235 Main Street, Farmington. www.farmingtonucc.org
April 2- Palm Sunday, with communion, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
April 6- Maundy Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
April 9- Easter Service, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
INDUSTRY — Shorey Chapel- 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. www.shoreychapelucc.org
April 9 – Easter Sunday 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
WILTON — The Wilton Congregational Church– 386 Main St, Wilton. www.wiltonmeucc.org
April 2 – Palm Sunday – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Distribution of Palms and Sacrament of Communion
April 6 – Maundy Thursday – 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
April 7 – Good Friday The WECO churches will have a joint Service at the Methodist Church in Wilton at 4 p.m.
The WECO Churches are Methodist, Episcopal, Baptist, and Congregational
April 9 -Easter Sunrise about 6 a.m. – ½ mile up on Orchard Drive, the road right before the Fire Station
April 9 -Easter Day, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 59 High St, Wilton. www.stlukeswilton.org
April 6 – Maundy Thursday: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. ; Mass of the Lord’s Supper
April 7 – Good Friday: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ; Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization service at the Wilton Methodist Church.
April 7 – 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ; Stations of the Cross
April 9 – Easter Sunrise about 6 a.m. – ½ mile up on Orchard Drive, the road right before the Fire Station
April 9 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ; Easter Eucharist
JAY — St. Rose of Lima- 1 Church Street, Jay. http://stroseandstjosephmaine.com
April 6 –Holy Thursday: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. ; Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament-7 p.m. –9 p.m.
April 7 – Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ; Passion of our Lord- Veneration of the Cross, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. .
April 8 – Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
April 9 – Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. -9:30 a.m.
