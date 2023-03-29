FARMINGTON— Please join us on Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m. for an ecumenical prayer walk in downtown Farmington. It is based on the medieval tradition of the stations of the Cross, from the condemnation of Jesus to his burial. The walk will start at 2 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy Street and proceed to the North Church, 118 High Street, Farmington- and from there, we will walk around a couple of blocks in downtown Farmington to end beside the cemetery behind the courthouse. We will then walk back to Henderson Memorial Baptist Church for a short service beginning at around 2.30 p.m.

Other services at FAEM churches during Easter week include:

FARMINGTON — Fairbanks Union Church | 583 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington 04938 (fairbanksunionmaine.org)

April 6 at 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Maundy Thursday

April 9 at 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Easter Sunday

St. Joseph’s Church– 133 Middle Street, Farmington. http://stroseandstjosephmaine.com

April 9- Easter Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ; 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church– 612 Farmington Falls Road. Farmington, www.tumcfarmington.org

April 9 – Easter Sunday 11 a.m. – 12 noon

Henderson Memorial Baptist Church– 110 Academy Street, Farmington. www.hmbcme.com

April 7- Stations of the Cross Walk, 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

April 7- Good Friday Service, 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

April 9 – Easter Sunrise about 6 a.m. – ½ mile up on Orchard Drive in Wilton, the road right before the Fire Station

April 9- Easter Service, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

First Congregational United Church of Christ “Old South”- 235 Main Street, Farmington. www.farmingtonucc.org

April 2- Palm Sunday, with communion, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

April 6- Maundy Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

April 9- Easter Service, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

INDUSTRY — Shorey Chapel- 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. www.shoreychapelucc.org

April 9 – Easter Sunday 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WILTON — The Wilton Congregational Church– 386 Main St, Wilton. www.wiltonmeucc.org

April 2 – Palm Sunday – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Distribution of Palms and Sacrament of Communion

April 6 – Maundy Thursday – 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

April 7 – Good Friday The WECO churches will have a joint Service at the Methodist Church in Wilton at 4 p.m.

The WECO Churches are Methodist, Episcopal, Baptist, and Congregational

April 9 -Easter Sunrise about 6 a.m. – ½ mile up on Orchard Drive, the road right before the Fire Station

April 9 -Easter Day, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 59 High St, Wilton. www.stlukeswilton.org

April 6 – Maundy Thursday: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. ; Mass of the Lord’s Supper

April 7 – Good Friday: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ; Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization service at the Wilton Methodist Church.

April 7 – 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ; Stations of the Cross

April 9 – Easter Sunrise about 6 a.m. – ½ mile up on Orchard Drive, the road right before the Fire Station

April 9 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ; Easter Eucharist

JAY — St. Rose of Lima- 1 Church Street, Jay. http://stroseandstjosephmaine.com

April 6 –Holy Thursday: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. ; Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament-7 p.m. –9 p.m.

April 7 – Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ; Passion of our Lord- Veneration of the Cross, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. .

April 8 – Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

April 9 – Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. -9:30 a.m.

