PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH —Applications are currently being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Patriot Education Scholarship Fund.
This renewable scholarship supports graduates of Maine high schools who are enrolled part-time or full-time in pursuit of a business degree and entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions.
The deadline is June 1. For more information or to apply, visit www.mainecf.org.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Lewiston native elected to ACHCA board of directors
-
Business
Lewiston native Paul Coulombe receives Governor’s Award for Tourism Excellence
-
Business
Orthopedic surgeon joins Franklin Memorial Hospital
-
Business
Steve Morin honored for 50 years of service at Blanchette Moving & Storage Co.
-
Business
Wheelers Insurance awarded $5,000 donation for Team Hailey Hugs