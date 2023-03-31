PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH —Applications are currently being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Patriot Education Scholarship Fund.

This renewable scholarship supports graduates of Maine high schools who are enrolled part-time or full-time in pursuit of a business degree and entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions.

The deadline is June 1. For more information or to apply, visit www.mainecf.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: