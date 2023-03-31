RUMFORD — Hotel Rumford (15-2) entered the playoffs in first place, easily beat Cannatopia Runners in the first round, then secured a hard fought, shorthanded victory over Clean Cut Painting in the semifinals. So, after splitting games with Smart Care PT (second place, 13-4) during the season, including a loss in the last regular season game, they took advantage of timely outside shooting, good ball movement and tough inside play and defense to outlast their very motivated opponent, 94-87.

Smart Care beat Gaia Dubs and Archies, Inc to reach the championship and looked prime to repeat a victory over the top seed. The Hotel went out to an early lead and led most of the first half, gaining a 10-point lead and then surrendering most of it to Smart Care by half time, 47-46. Kalen Chase and Tom Danylik did most of their damage. Cody St Germain, league scoring leader, and Clay Sweat kept Smart Care well within striking distance.

The lead swung back and forth for a lot of the second half with The Hotel again gaining a double-digit lead thanks to a strong second half from the aforementioned and including JT Taylor and Eric Canwell. St Gemain really heated up for Smart Care in the second half and led his team back to within a basket. But tough defense by The Hotel, a couple of ill-advised shots and a few turnovers from Smart Care led to their demise.

The Hotel was paced by Kalen Chase with a solid all-around game including 29 points (4 threes). Tom Danylik added another 24 points (5 threes), all with foul trouble issues guarding St Germain. JT Taylor had 18 points and some nice assists and Eric Canwell provided good inside defense, rebounding and contributed 16 more.

Cody St Germain had a game high 40 points (4 threes) and was a monster on the boards. However, aside from 12 points from Clay Sweat, the rest of Smart Care, including Ben Holmes and Tyler Chaisson were held down. .

