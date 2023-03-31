RUMFORD — After a 4 year hiatus, The Mountain Valley Women’s Invitational Basketball Tournament resumed March 25th and 26th with 8 entries from different parts of Central and Southern Maine. Games were played at Mountain Valley High School and Middle School and Dirigo High School. All teams played at least 4 games, some 5 and 6. With limited women’s leagues available, all were grateful for the opportunity to play competitive basketball.

Entries were UMF led by Jacey Stevens, The Lady Beavers led by Grace Dwyer from the Farmington area, The Misfits and captain Molly Folsom from the Skowhegan/Fairfield area, Wounded Warriors directed by coach Frank Brilliant from the Hampden/Bangor area, Shots Fired with Jenessa Talarico from Lewiston/Auburn, Prime 360 coached by Heath Crocker from Lewiston/Auburn, Chargers organized by Mike Perry from Western Maine and Swish Kebabs with captain Ashley Russell from Rumford/Mexico.

Prime 360 went undefeated throughout the tournament and beat Wounded Warriors in the championship game. Toby Grondin (nee Martin) of Prime 360 was tournament MVP, playing on a sore calf and taking care of an infant. Top players were Grondin, Julia Champagne, Kelsi McNamara and Julia McCabe of Prime 360, Bailey Donovan, Rowana Andrews, Syd Hodgdon and Alydia Brilliant of Wounded Warriors, Victoria Harris and Andrea Crosby of Chargers, Brooklyn Lambert and Alyssa Evert of Misfits, Sarah Poli, Melissa Mayo and Maddy White of UMF, Grace Dwyer and Jacqui Hamilton of Lady Beavers, Rhi Jackson and Meagan Rice of Shots Fired and Nathalie Theriault and Alex Bessey of Swish Kebabs.

Kelsi McNamara won the foul shooting contest over Bailey Donovan, Melissa Mayo and Grace Dwyer. Julia Champagne won the 3 point shooting contest over Maddy White and Alyssa Evert.

