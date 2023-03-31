RUMFORD — With 2 good match ups on the schedule, both proved to be exciting throughout. Hotel Rumford (14-2) and Smart Care PT (13-3) outlasted their opponents and will compete for the Mountain Valley Rec League championship.

In an evenly played game for most, with a 36-35 halftime score, Hotel Rumford pulled away midway through the second half, widened their lead to double digits and secured a 78-67, hard fought victory over Clean Cut Painting (10-6). JT Taylor was solid inside and out leading his team to victory with 29 points, followed by Tom Danylik with 19 and Kalen Chase 13. Malik Farley of Clean Cut was game high scorer with 31 points, while Matt Newel had 15.

In the second contest, Archies, Inc. (11-4) looked like they were heading for an upset win, started off strong and maintained a single digit lead throughout the first half and most of the second. But Cody St Germain (26 points) got hot later in the second half and Ben Holmes (28 points) was consistent all game including 13 points from the charity stripe and overcame the deficit with no answer from Archies, securing a 78-72 victory. Tyler Chaisson added 15 more points and a solid game from the point. Archies top scorers were Kindle Bonsall with 20 points, Eric Berry 17 and Glen Dubois 17 (5 threes).

