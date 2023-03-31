FARMINGTON — The USDA’s Service Center in Farmington will be closed to the public for an estimated two weeks beginning April 3.

The Service Center, located at 107 Park St., will be undergoing renovations during that period, but USDA employees from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District will still be working remotely to provide ongoing service to clients.

During this period representatives from the agency can be contacted at: Farm Service Agency, Acting County Executive Director David Culp: [email protected] Natural Resources Conservation Service, District Conservationist Amanda Burton: [email protected] Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District Executive Director Corie Willard: (207) 778-4279 or [email protected]

