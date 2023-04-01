FARMINGTON — A 43-year-old woman was nearly gored by a bull Friday on the Whistle Stop Trail, officials said in a news release.

Animal Control Officer Matthew Billian and police responded to the call around 3 p.m. The woman, who is not being identified, told police she was charged by the bull and lifted off the ground by its horns while preparing for her run. She said she was able to escape to nearby trees.

NorthStar Ambulance also responded, treating the patient for a cut that later required stitches, though she was not transported by ambulance.

Police contacted the bull’s owner who arrived to secure the animal and a large pig that also had escaped. The owner’s name is being withheld pending possible charges, officials said. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office for review and Billian will continue to monitor the situation.

