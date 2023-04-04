FARMINGTON — The Franklin County budget panel reelected Tiffany Maiuri, a selectperson from Wilton, on Monday as chairwoman of the Budget Advisory Committee.

Maiuri said she went over state statute governing the committee with its nine members. The panel is made up of selectpersons from towns in each of the three commissioners’ districts.

The committee set the next meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the upstairs courtroom at the county courthouse to begin review of the commissioners’ proposed $8.9 million combined spending package. It represents about a $1.5 million increase from the current budget, not factoring in revenues.

The county government portion of the budget reflects an increase of $1.16 million, or 21.7%, over the current budget and more than $363,288, or 17.8%, over existing jail spending.

The committee requested department heads and nonprofit organizations funded by the budget attend next Tuesday’s meeting to explain their budgets. Current expenditures will also be reviewed, Maiuri said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: