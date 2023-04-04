JAY — Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Pat St. Clair spent Friday, March 31, dressed as a leprechaun.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Pat St. Clair supervises student pick up Friday afternoon, March 31, in Jay. He challenged students to raise more money this year during the Read-A-Thon. His wearing the costume was their reward for having done so. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

St. Clair challenged students to raise more money during the Read-A-Thon fundraiser this year than last. The students came through, raising $8,390 compared with $7,805 last year. He told directors at the Regional School Unit 73 board meeting March 23 that his wife had found a leprechaun costume for him to wear as the student’s reward, he just needed to make sure it fit.

Third grade student Arianna Floyd raised $470, the most of any student in the school. Fifth grade student Mason Pillsbury was the top boy fundraiser with $325. Each will receive a gift certificate, wit the amount and business to be determined at a later time.

Emily Thibodeau’s third grade class raised $1,175, the most of any class in the school. The top fourth grade class was Tammy Deering’s, which raised $700. Michelle Leclair’s fifth grade class raised $220, the most for that grade. The three classes were treated to pizza parties for their efforts.

Of the school’s 301 students, 109 logged in to read during the Read-A-Thon. They spent 23,977 minutes reading. The minutes read last year were not known.

Isabella Gray, a fourth grade student clocked 1,325 minutes of reading, the most in the school. Top boy reader was Oakley Fortenbacker, a third grade student with 223 minutes read.

Regional School Unit 73 staff member Amber Gould takes a selfie Friday afternoon, March 31, with Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Pat St. Clair at the school in Jay. He dressed as a leprechaun after students raised more money during the Read-A-Thon fundraiser this year. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

