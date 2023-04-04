LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert provided Livermore Falls Advertiser with updated information Saturday, April 1, regarding the proposed 2023-2024 school budget.

The district’s budget validation meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Spruce Mountain High School’s cafeteria in Jay. At this meeting each of the 19 articles relating to the proposed budget will be voted on. Questions about the budget may be presented there.

Voters will then go to the polls between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls for the district budget validation vote to consider the proposed budget as a whole. There will be no opportunity to vote down any individual section of the budget at that time.

As already presented, the proposed budget is up almost $1.1 million over last year, a 4.92% increase.

“The biggest part of this increase is from the special education budget which is up $513,256.43,” Albert wrote. “Not including the special education increase, the budget would only be up $580,237.05 or 2.6%.”

Wages/benefits/taxes make up 76% of the budget, Albert noted. The district has 375 employees, 310 fulltime and 65 part time, he added.

“Some of you may have read or seen that the State made a calculation error that effected the

state’s share to many local school budgets,” Albert wrote. “This calculation also affected us. We will be receiving more money from the state for next year’s school budget.”

New figures Albert provided for each of the three towns sending students to RSU 73 follow:

Town of Jay: RSU 73 is now requesting $128,842.65 or 2.88% more than last year, which is $1,544,954.60 less than what was received for the 2021-22 budget. At the March 9 meeting, a 5.63% increase was anticipated.

Based on the town’s current mil rate, those owning a home valued at $50,000 would pay $16.50 more in taxes this year for school funding. For every additional $50,000 in valuation, taxes would increase by $16.50. Those eligible for homestead exemption would be taxed on $25,000 less for the primary residence.

Town of Livermore: RSU 73 is requesting $56,605.83 or 2.3% more than last year, down from the 5.07% increase anticipated in March.

Based on the town’s current mil rate, those owning a home valued at $50,000 would pay $13 more in taxes this year for school funding. For every additional $50,000 in valuation, taxes would increase by $13. Those eligible for homestead exemption would be taxed on $25,000 less for the primary residence.

Town of Livermore Falls: RSU 73 is requesting $7,891.58 or 0.3% more than last year, down from the 5.07% increase anticipated in March.

Based on the town’s current mil rate, those owning a home valued at $50,000 would pay $2 more in taxes this year for school funding. For every additional $50,000 in valuation, taxes would increase by $2. Those eligible for homestead exemption would be taxed on $25,000 less for the primary residence.

Monday morning, April 3, Albert said the district is receiving $249,205 more from the state due to the error.

