LIVERMORE FALLS — On Sunday, March 26, Rev. C. Russ Thayer was officialy installed as the new pastor at the First Baptist Church. The service was attended by a large congregation of members and many visiting pastors, family, and friends. Rev. Dr. Al Fletcher read the charge to the minister and congregation, Deacon Tammy Deering read the Prayer of Installation, and the Declaration of Installation was given by Rev. Dr. Al Fletcher.

Moderator for the aervice was Gary Knight, chairman of the search committee. The call to worship was read by Deacon Kay Watson, who read Psalm 100. A welcome from the West Area Association was given by Rev. Dr. Susan Crane, area minister. Welcome from the Town of Livermore Falls was delivered by Mr. James Long, chairman of the Board of Selectmen. A scripture reading from the Book of John, chapter 7, verses 16 – 18 was read by Mr. Byron Bean. The sermon was delivered by a friend, Rev. Jim Kiker, Pastor of the United Baptist Church of Topsham.

Hymns for the Service were: “Majesty” and “He Lives”. special music was offered by the Worship Team as they sang an energetic spiritual, “Ev’ry Time I Feel the Spirit”. Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played organ and piano for the service. A light luncheon was served following the service.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: