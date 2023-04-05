REGION — New Ventures Maine announces free money management classes in Financial Literacy Month. New Ventures Maine has announced free classes scheduled for April—Financial Literacy Month–that focus on managing money:

My Money Works: Thursdays, April 6 – May 4, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability. (Also offered in person in Brunswick, Mondays, April 24 – May 22, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Let’s Talk About Credit: Tuesday, April 11, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Learn how to reduce your debt, improve your credit, and maintain a good credit score. Create your own step-by-step plan to pay down your debt.

Build Your Savings: Tuesday, April 25, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Online. Setting money aside helps you plan for the future and reach your goals. While saving can be challenging, taking small steps can make a difference. (Also offered April 11, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Additional NVME workshops and classes for April are designed to help people in Maine build a career and start a business.

Self-paced classes include:

Grow Your Business Online: Self-paced, enroll anytime, complete by May 31, 2023. Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business. Work online at your own pace through self-guided courses covering branding, GoDaddy tools, website design and content, SEO & marketing, ecommerce, and more. Interactive remote sessions and labs are included. Made possible by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine.

Additional interactive, online classes for starting businesses and building careers include:

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed: Thursday, April 6, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors.

Work for Yourself @50+: Tuesday, April 11, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Online. Gain the knowledge, support, and resources you need to make informed decisions about working for yourself and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment.

Making Career Choices: Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Online. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will help point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and the resources available to help you succeed.

Job Search Classes: Wednesdays, April 12 – 26, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. April 12: Job Search Strategies; April 19: Resume Strategies; April 26: Interview Strategies.

Changing Jobs: Finding Work That Fits: Wednesdays, April 19 – May 3, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Online. Are you considering a job change? This online class designed for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values.

For the full schedule of upcoming classes and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.

