ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on April 18.

Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program intended to introduce participants to key topics that an aspiring entrepreneur needs to consider before starting a food business. Instructors will cover topics such as business basics, the specialty food industry and product development, licensing and regulations, and food safety. Products that may be discussed include canned shelf-stable products (jams/jellies/preserves, baked goods, condiments, salsas, sauces, dessert sauces), fermented foods, dry mixes and candies/confections.

Instructors for the program include UMaine Extension professor emeritus Louis Bassano; professor emeritus of economics and Extension Jim McConnon; and Extension food science specialist, professor of food science and director of UMaine Food Testing Services Beth Calder.

The fee for the workshop is $35; registration is required. Financial assistance is available. The workshop will be recorded for registered participants and available for a limited time. Register and find more details on the event registration page. https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety/recipe-to-market-program/is-it-for-me/. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Libby Babcock, [email protected] ; 207.581.2788 or 800.287.0274 (Maine only).

« Previous

Next »

filed under: