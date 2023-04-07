CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Local CVA Mogul athlete and senior at Carrabassett Valley Academy, Dory Michaud, of Carrabassett Valley, made a name for herself at this year’s U.S. Freestyle National Championship at Waterville Valley, NH where she competed against the country’s top mogul skiers, including the U.S. Moguls Team.

At the event, Dory wowed the crowd with her 6th place Moguls and 5th place Dual Moguls finishes. Based on her results, Dory is the top female Freestyle Moguls skier in the US not yet on the National Team.

Dory, a senior at Carrabassett Valley Academy in Maine, has had an amazing season, consistently placing in the top-10 at NorAm Cup level events, as well as placing 5th at U.S. Selections earlier this season. She is poised for a promising World Cup-level career which is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her sport.

“Dory is carrying on the tradition of Maine’s world-class mogul skiers. It has been such a joy to watch her develop as a skier, student, and leader here at Sugarloaf and CVA. We are all so proud of her efforts. She has earned her place among the country’s best mogul skiers,” said CVA’s Head of School, Kate Punderson.

Keep an eye out for this athlete, as she promises to take the sport of Freestyle Moguls by storm.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: