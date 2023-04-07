AUGUSTA – On Tuesday, March 28 Senator Russell Black (R-Franklin) was pleased to welcome members of the Mt. Blue High School Boys and Girls Nordic Teams to the State House. Senator Black honored both teams with Legislative Sentiments for winning the 2023 Class A Nordic Ski Championship.
