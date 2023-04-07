Rep. Randall Hall (R-Wilton), Rep. Scott Landry (D- Farmington) and Sen. Russell Black (R-Franklin) with members of the Mt. Blue High School Boys and Girls Nordic Ski Teams. Submitted photo

AUGUSTA – On Tuesday, March 28 Senator Russell Black (R-Franklin) was pleased to welcome members of the Mt. Blue High School Boys and Girls Nordic Teams to the State House. Senator Black honored both teams with Legislative Sentiments for winning the 2023 Class A Nordic Ski Championship.

 

