Lunch

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St, Farmington, will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, April 15 at noon. The menu: baked Virginia ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and cake. Eat-in and take-out available. For local delivery: call ahead 778-0424, choose the “community lunch” option.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons /socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be May 4. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

WWW

FARMINGTON — WWW (Wednesday Workers and Warm Up) April 12 & 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmington Grange, located at 124 Bridge Street. Light lunch provided. Bring your projects, learn from others, games, puzzles, etc. Light mending. EVERYONE IS WELCOME

Library

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Public Library Seed Loan Program sponsors on Wednesday, April 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. a live presentation by Ellen Foster who will speak about “Gardening Techniques for Plots, Raised Beds and Greenhouses”. For more information contact Andrea Nurse ([email protected] ) or Betsy Squibb ([email protected] ). Ellen draws on her years of experience in commercial gardening in Avon, Maine to lead a discussion on the challenges of home gardening in traditional plots, raised beds, and small greenhouses. Phillips Public Library is located at 96 Main Street, Phillips, on Wednesday April 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 to gain insights for planning your garden. Free seeds, resources for testing your soil and helpful handouts on guidelines for using manure, vegetables varieties for Maine gardens, garden equipment, and growing in small spaces will be available. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, April 15, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be oven roasted beef brisket, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, and homemade dessert. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Due to circumstances, home delivery will not be available in either Wilton or Farmington. Reservations by Thursday, April 20 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for April 14, serving China Pie, coleslaw, banana cake for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Sales

NORTH JAY — Saturday April 15, North Jay Grange #10, located at the corner of Route 4 and Route 17 in North Jay – 9:00 – 1:00 – food sale. clothing sale for men, women and children. Footwear, coats, jackets, footwear, household goods, small furniture, new craft items, lots of books. FMI – call 207-208-9225.

FARMINGTON — Calling all vendors. Want to clean out your garage, basement or attic AND help the Franklin County Animal Shelter at the same time? It is time to register for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023 rain or shine from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Fair Grounds. Now is the time to register to sell your hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items or unwanted items. Early bird registration ends on April 1st, 2023.

Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, so don’t wait. Early bird registrants get a spot for $25. All proceeds from space rental and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at the FCAS while all of your sales go directly into your pocket. Spaces can be reserved after April 1st, 2023 for $35. Each spot is 12’ x 12’ (approximately) Register online and get all of the details here: https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2023 . Questions? Call the FCAS at 207-778-2638 OR email [email protected] .

Music

VIENNA — On Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m., an evening of singer/songwriters at the Vienna Union Hall (5 Vienna Mtn Rd) will honor the joy, wit, and musical talent of “Jenny” Lois Hinckley, recently deceased. Elsie Gawler, Ruth Hill, Stan Keach, Steve Richardson, and Sagittarius Rising will each share their unique songwriting talents. Check out their individual websites and FB pages and follow Vienna Union Hall on Facebook. As seating is limited, advance tickets are recommended, available for $15 at https://www.vienaunionhall.org/arts-and-events

Workshop

FARMINGTON — Join Wears & Wares for Women, Whimsy, and Wine Wednesdays on May 3, June 7, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The cost will be $25 per Wednesday (Pick one, two, or attend all three) and is limited to 12 participants Must be 21 to participate.

Enjoy focused time to relax, be creative and enjoy sampling a variety of wine selections with appetizers. All materials and instruction for projects will be provided for these creative sessions although participants are welcome to bring their own projects to share. This is a great way to learn new skills, complete projects, and meet new friends. Wears & Wares is located at 413 Wilton Road in Farmington.

Library

Art

WILTON — Through a series of classes, Opening Minds through Art (OMA) engages students with dementia in creating free-wheeling art. Fridays, March 24 through April 28 at the Education Center of SeniorsPlus at 284 Main St., Wilton. Contact SeniorsPlus, at 207-795-4010, [email protected]

Extension

FARMINGTON — Volunteers will be the focus of this year’s annual meeting of Franklin County Extension Association (FCEA), on Wednesday, April 12, from 5–7 p.m., at St Joe’s Parish Hall,133 Middle Street Farmington.

Come learn about the diverse array of programs delivered by Cooperative Extension through the eyes and experiences of our essential volunteers- the role they have played, what they have learned, and how they have benefited from serving their community in this way. Bring your garden questions, learn how to join 4-H, find out how Cooperative Extension can help farmers, and learn about Maine Extension Homemakers. A brief business meeting followed by a dessert social.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact 207.778.4650; [email protected]