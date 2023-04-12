DIXFIELD — The Regional School Unit 56 board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind its March 21 vote to build private bathroom stalls at Dirigo High School, citing a lack of support and negative responses to the proposal.

The Maine Department of Education approved $214,750 from its School Revolving Renovation Fund for the bathrooms. The district would have had to pay back $67,582 over five years and the state would forgive the remaining $147,168, Superintendent Pam Doyen said at the Feb. 14 board meeting.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Chairwoman Barbara Chow of Dixfield said she hadn’t found much positive support for the bathroom stalls.

Director Don Whittemore of Carthage said he’s heard “nothing but a negative response” from residents there.

Director Natalie Sneller of Canton agreed. “I haven’t had a single person that was in favor.”

At an October 2022 board meeting, Doyen said staff came “across a situation where we have gender-expansive students who legally and rightfully can use the bathroom of their choice.” She said she had heard from people whose gender identity aligns with the sex they were assigned at birth who “were upset because students who are gender-expansive were using their bathrooms.” She said she understood their “concern and frustration” and discomfort.

In other business, the board approved a proposed 2023-24 budget of $13.55 million, a 2.5% increase from the $13.21 million for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The increase would allow the district to retain its Jobs for Maine Graduates program, buy a new school bus and provide a stipend for a civil rights educator at Dirigo Elementary School in Peru.

The board cut $12,000 in equipment from the district’s school nutrition program, $18,800 from the high school’s girls and boys soccer program, eliminating it, and $4,938 in course reimbursement for staff.

The high school soccer teams’ enrollment for next year was 10 girls and four boys, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Nick Karavas said at the meeting.

A positive factor for next year’s budget is health insurance premiums did not increase, Doyen told the board.

Estimated tax assessments of the four district towns are: Canton up 12.53%, Dixfield up 3.53%, Peru up 3.42% and Carthage up 0.81%.

The district budget hearing and vote will be held May 23 at Dirigo High School, and a budget validation vote will be held in each town on June 13.

