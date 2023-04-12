LIVERMORE FALLS — April 6 – 9 it was a busy week at the First Baptist Church. Last Sunday, April 2, we celebrated Palm Sunday, and on Thursday, April 6, we observed Maunday Thursday in a unique service led by our Pastor, Rev. Russ Thayer. The service took place in the vestry with long tables set in the shape of a cross. Each table had candles which gave the only light in the room.

All attendees sat around the tables as Pastor Russ helped us to reenact the Last Supper, as if we were the Disciples of Jesus. The meditation, given by Rev. Thayer, was titled “A Disciple’s View – Last Supper”. To prepare us for communion, we sang “Break Thou the Bread of Life”. The Worship Team sang “In Remembrance of Me” as special music. As Rev. Russ shared the Easter Story, he used scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 22, Verses 7 – 38.

We celebrated communion, as if we were sitting with Jesus for the Last Supper. We shared the bread and juice for communion. Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross”. The second hymn sung was “In the Garden”. scripture was read from the Book of Luke, chapter 22, Verses 39 – 53.

The meditation was titled, “A Disciple’s View – “The Final Days”. The last reading was from the book of Luke, Chapter 23, Verses 44 -46. Rev. Thayer continued the story, speaking as a disciple, observing the last day of the life of Jesus. When the story was ended, Tammy Deering draped the large cross hung on the front wall of the room. We sang “Were You There”. After a silent benediction, everyone left very quietly.

Easter Sunday April 9, 2023

Rev. Russ Thayer and his wife, Carol gave a hearty greeting to all who entered the church on this beautiful Easter Sunday! Parishioners arrived early to enjoy the annual Easter breakfast prepared by Paula Wade and the “Kitchen Crew”. At 10:30am, the morning Worship Service opened as Rev. Thayer shouted, “Christ is Risen”!

The Congregation replied, “He has risen indeed!” Rev. Thayer gave the Call to Worship as he read from the Book of Mark, Chapter 16, Verse 16. The first Hymn, “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” was followed by the Invocation and the Lord’s Prayer. The second Hymn was “Because He Lives”. Rev. Thayer sang the beautiful song, “The Holy City” as Special Music”. The third Hymn was, “Christ Arose”. During the Offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Alleluia, Alleluia”. The Worship Team sang, “Joy Comes With the Dawn” as Special Music.

“Unbelievable” was the title of the Easter Service. Rev. Thayer read from the Book of Luke, Chapter 24, Verses 1 – 12 as introduction. He asked us to put ourselves in the places of the women who went to the tomb where Jesus had been taken after His death. When they found the tomb empty, they rushed to tell the Disciples and Peter and John ran to the tomb to look. Peter could not believe it, It could not be true !

A person could not die and come back to life three days after death! It could not be true. He was very confused and walked away trying the fathom what had happened. Later, Jesus went to the women and spent time with them. He walked and talked with them, dined with them and proved to them that He was really there with them and He was sent to earth by God to change the lives of all who would believe He could do what He promised.

We need to believe it also. Even though we cannot see Him or touch Him, if we allow Him into our hearts, He will take away all our sins. He can help us to become people of God, filled with His love and compassion for others.

The Service closed as we sang, “He Lives”. After the Benediction, we sang, “I Know That My Redeemer Lives”.

