LIVERMORE FALLS — A cow was injured early Thursday, and an SUV was significantly damaged on Fayette Road, also known as state Route 17, Police Chief Mike Adcock said.

The crash was reported at 3:22 a.m.

The cow owned by Jean Castonguay, who has a farm on Fayette Road, had gotten loose and was in the road, Adcock said.

Jeremy Doiron, 42, of Jay was driving his 2014 Ford Escape. He was not believed to be injured, Adcock said. The vehicle received substantial damage to the front-end and had to be towed from the scene.

Officer Maverick Real drove Doiron home.

The Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: