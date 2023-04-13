LIVERMORE FALLS — A cow was injured early Thursday, and an SUV was significantly damaged on Fayette Road, also known as state Route 17, Police Chief Mike Adcock said.
The crash was reported at 3:22 a.m.
The cow owned by Jean Castonguay, who has a farm on Fayette Road, had gotten loose and was in the road, Adcock said.
Jeremy Doiron, 42, of Jay was driving his 2014 Ford Escape. He was not believed to be injured, Adcock said. The vehicle received substantial damage to the front-end and had to be towed from the scene.
Officer Maverick Real drove Doiron home.
The Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Suspect arrested Wednesday in SWAT raid was 16-year-old boy
-
Nation / World
Diplomat: Russia might discuss swap for jailed Wall Street Journal reporter
-
The Franklin Journal
Fire guts automotive repair garage in Farmington
-
Nation / World
Germany approves Poland’s request to send jets to Ukraine
-
Franklin
SUV damaged in collision with cow in Livermore Falls