AUGUSTA – On Thursday, April 6, Senator Russell Black [R-Franklin] was pleased to welcome Austin Marden of Strong to the State House. Austin was the recipient from Franklin County of the Legislative Memorial Scholarship. He attends the University of Maine at Farmington. The Legislative Memorial Scholarship Fund gives out a $1,000 scholarship to one student from each of Maine’s counties each year.
