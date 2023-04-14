Pictured Thursday, April 6, from left are Jennifer Marden, Austin Marden, Ruth Cushman, Senator Russell Black and Aaron Marden during the scholarship presentation in Augusta. Submitted photo

AUGUSTA – On Thursday, April 6, Senator Russell Black [R-Franklin] was pleased to welcome Austin Marden of Strong to the State House. Austin was the recipient from Franklin County of the Legislative Memorial Scholarship. He attends the University of Maine at Farmington. The Legislative Memorial Scholarship Fund gives out a $1,000 scholarship to one student from each of Maine’s counties each year.

Franklin Journal Community
