FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will once again host Summer Scrub Club, a health careers exploration camp, from June 21-23 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades eight to 12.
A sampling of careers explored may include: physical therapy, sports medicine, nursing, orthopedics, community health, dentistry, and emergency medical services.
Campers will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations such as casting, suturing, first aid, and emergency response to a mock accident. All campers will receive certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR, First Aid, and Stop the Bleed.
The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 779-2381 or email [email protected]
This program is sponsored by the Western Maine Area Health Education Center (AHEC), hosted by FMH and supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Western Maine AHEC is a member of the Maine AHEC Network.
