RUMFORD — The 22nd annual MV Rec Basketball Tournament was played March 31 – April 2 with 21 teams competing in three different divisions. The three day tournament held games at MVHS, MVMS and Dirigo High School. Ranor Mechanical of Jay, directed by owner Aaron St Pierre surprised all in the A division upsetting perennial favorite, Class Acts of Portland led by owner Bill Simpson. Ranor pulled off the victory, down one point, after a missed front end of a 1 and 1 and a long pass for an uncovered break away layup. A good look at a last second shot by Class Acts was not successful. Ranor trailed the majority of the game, but stayed within reach to achieve the victory. MVP went to Cash McClure of Ranor, with all star awards going to Travon Butler and Ian Milaekis. Class Acts had two all stars, Paris Horne and Zack Leel.

The B division was won by Rip City of Lewiston/Auburn and captain Josh Berard over Clean Cut Painting of Western Maine area with captain Mike Pellitier. MVP was awarded to Arsenio Santa Maria of Rip City. All stars were Nick Hinkley and Brandon Lancester and CCP’s Will Bean and Will Sorenson.

The Senior division was very competitive. Oxford Federal Credit Union of Mexico and captain Dean Boudreau beat Express of Bangor area and captain Frank Brilliant.

Other teams that competed in the A division were Crocket Plumbing and Heating of Central Maine area led by captain Parker Desjardins, Smart Care PT of Dixfield with captain and owner Cody St Germain, The Rock with captain Graham Safford of Bates College and LA Hoops of Lewiston/Auburn featuring captain Camryon Yorke.

In the B division others were Mt. Blue of Farmington area and Eric Berry, LINY of Long Island, New York, captained by Donnie Boyce, LBI [Laid Back Installers] of Mexico directed by Rodney Canwell and captain Bryan Canwell, Mariners of Dixfield with captain Clay Swett, Efficient Air of Dixfield led by captain Nick St Germain, Hotel Rumford with captain Tom Danylik and Archies, Inc. of Mexico with Brett Archibald.

The remainder of Senior division teams were LINY Sr. with Donnie Boyce, Team Zespy of Bethel and owner captain Jerome Holt, Shooters of Auburn directed by Heath Crocker, The Essential Store of Rumford and Jay/Livermore led by Jake Turner.

The dunk contest was won by Meteo Lapointe of Mariners. The foul shooting contest was won by Wyatt Hathaway of Smart Care PT. The three point contest was won by Sean Caddigan of Clean Cut Painting. All referees were coordinated and assigned by veteran referee Mark Pare. MVHS was overseen by Mountain Valley Athletic Boosters, MVMS was overseen by Scot New of MVHS and DHS was overseen by Nick and Cody St. Germain of DHS.

All profits benefit the Mountain Valley Athletic Boosters and other rec programs in the area. The 2024 tournament will take place April 6-8. For general information about the tournament and MV Rec Basketball League, visit website, mvrbl.webs.com, league commissioner Eddie Paterson, [email protected], 207-364-9352.

