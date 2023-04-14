FARMINGTON — Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties [LVFSC] announces the winners of the thirteenth annual poetry contest, funded in part by Western Mountain Financial Services and the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. LVFSC wishes to thank all of the contributing poets, and the judge, Laine Kuehn.

Contest Categories:

Age 8-12

First Place: from Farmington, Jaxon Whelpley, River

Second Place: from Farmington, Ari Boulette, Football

Third Place: from Farmington, Auri Waite, Delilah

Advertisement

Age 13-17

First Place: from New Sharon, Carley Austin, Nana’s Child

Ages 18+

First Place: from Farmington, Jessica Kalfaian, The Way Home

Second Place: from Chesterville, Muriel Schleider, V

Third Place: from Hudson, Claire Levesque, Fan Out

Advertisement

Students of Literacy Volunteers

First Place: from Jay, Anna Crocket, Picture A Poem

Second Place: from Jay, Elizabeth Beaudette, My Heart Wasn’t Ready

Third Place: from Farmington, Lacey Ann Elder, BBQ

The collection of winning poems will be published on the LVFSC website at westernmaineliteracy.org, and in a poetry chapbook. Contest prizes are gift certificates at stores in Farmington. First place, $25 at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers; second place, $15 at Twice Sold Tales bookstore; and third place, $10 at Java Joe’s. A special reading of the winning poetry is being planned; date and location to be determined. Visit the website at westernmaineliteracy.org or call 500-3131 for more information.

The poetry contest judge, Laine Kuehn, has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of Maine at Farmington and served as an intern with the Beloit Poetry Journal in 2013 and 2014. Kuehn is currently on the Belfast Poetry Festival committee and is a convener for an annual poetry conference in Nobleboro. She currently resides in Belfast.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: