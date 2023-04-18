JAY — Thursday night, April 13, Regional School Unit 73 directors gave permission for Spruce Mountain High School’s annual rafting trip to Moose River in late June.

“This will be the third year that we have done this,” Marc Keller, advisor to the Outdoor Club at the school,” said. “It’s a combination of things. We start here learning how to tie knots, how to put canoes on a trailer, packing food, making sure we are doing things right.”

The first day, June 27, starts about 8 a.m., ends sometime in the afternoon, Keller said.

Students and chaperones arrive at 6 a.m. the next day, drive to Moose River, which is 13 miles from Jackman, Keller noted. The canoes are taken out, the afternoon is spent learning how to set up a campsite area, he stated. Students learn paddling strokes, how to tip a canoe over, sit and be safe and how to right the canoe while out swimming in the water, he said.

The second day the group paddles about 12 miles, Keller said. There is a quarter mile portage to the campsite, he noted.

“The kids will take their mandatory cleaning dip in the pond that is right there,” Keller stated. There is fishing, beautiful falls, it’s quiet, a great opportunity, he noted.

Advertisement

The group canoes to Attean Falls the third day and depending on the weather may canoe across Attean Lake, Keller said. There is a lot of flat, calm water there and it has been scouted so those who wish may tackle some riffs, he noted.

“It’s a challenge by choice, we give them the option if they want to try paddling through them,” Keller stated. “They don’t have to. There are ways to go alongside.”

The trip is a great opportunity, kids have already been asking him when the next Moose River trip is going to take place, Keller said. Three or four are ready to go, he added.

Keller is a state certified Master Maine Guide, there will be three other chaperones on the trip. There is a fee to cover cost of food and gas, but scholarships are available should a student not be able to afford it.

“The kids are always so excited about it,” Director Phoebe Pike said. “It’s really wonderful to see kids go out into the woods and learn all of these different skills. I think what you are doing is fantastic.”

Some kids taken on previous trips have grown up canoeing and fishing, some have never spent a night in a tent, Keller said. “To be where we are, they don’t have cellphone service,” Keller said. Cellphones are collected at the beginning of the trip, he noted. Once the canoeing part is finished and packing up starts, Keller has had some students ask that their cellphones be held until they get back to the school.

Advertisement

Director Pat Milligan said he watched last year while preparations were underway. “I think it is a really fantastic opportunity,” he said. “My only wish is that we could make it something bigger, more permanent for more kids.”

It is a good experience, Director Andrew Sylvester noted.

“Let us know if you need scholarship funds,” Director Elaine Fitzgerald said. “We want to make sure all that want to go get the chance to go.”

Directors also approved holding the junior prom May 20 at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore. The theme will be Royal Ball.

Principal TJ Plourde said transportation will be provided if needed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: