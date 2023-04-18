During a talent show Friday afternoon, April 14, cheerleaders show their moves in the Spruce Mountain Middle School gym in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Friday afternoon, April 14, part of the cheerleading squad at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay is seen performing a lift. The cheerleaders were one of many acts in a talent show prior to the start of April vacation. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.