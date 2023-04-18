During a talent show Friday afternoon, April 14, cheerleaders show their moves in the Spruce Mountain Middle School gym in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Friday afternoon, April 14, part of the cheerleading squad at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay is seen performing a lift. The cheerleaders were one of many acts in a talent show prior to the start of April vacation. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

