JAY — Warm weather, approaching school vacation and a chance for tables to be turned lent an air of expectation Friday afternoon, April 14, outside Spruce Mountain Middle School.

Students were asked to sit outside the largest of several concentric circles outlined in chalk on the field. A chair took up the center of the innermost circle. Several staff members sprayed whipped cream onto small paper plates, then set them around the outermost circle.

Kristofer Targett, principal of the school, sat in the chair, then several students had their name called. Those students made their way to the circle and picked up a plate of cream. After a countdown, they launched their plates at Targett, hoping to make contact. A slight wind, the distance from the target and cream not being very heavy meant most students were unsuccessful, although a sneaker and knee were hit.

The next group of students called had raised more money and took up spaces along a circle closer to Targett. Cream flew through the air again, with several successful hits.

The final group was a mere three feet away as they picked up their plates covered with whipped cream. Targett’s face and upper body took a number of direct hits this time, with large globs of the white stuff sticking to him.

While the pie throw was a fun activity for the students, more important was the money raised to support activities at the school.

