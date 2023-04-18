LIVERMORE — The installation of new lighting at Brettuns Pond was discussed by Selectpersons at their meeting Tuesday night, April 11.

Highway Foreman Roger Ferland and Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd met with CMP representatives April 3 to review lighting options for the pole on Keith Street, which is near the beach area. Selectperson Chair Mark Chretien noted. “We have to remove some trees, that is the town’s responsibility, and then they will set the poles.”

Judd said the board had to decide which style of light to install. CMP representatives recommended floodlights as those can be angled where they are wanted, she noted. The mongoose is popular with a lot of businesses like variety stores and Walmart, she added.

“I don’t want the floodlight,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said.

The mongoose was favored by Selectperson Brett Deyling.

CMP provided information on the different types of LED lights they offer. Mongoose lights [best for roadways and parking lots where light trespass could be a problem] have a tilt feature, which provides forward throw illumination, which projects light up to 50 feet from the fixture pole in a rectangular pattern. Only one size providing 93-129 watts is available at an estimated annual cost of $272.

Floodlights [ideal for parking lots, building security, building facades, storage yards, and other areas needing directional lighting] would provide illumination in a roughly triangular shaped pattern and are available in three wattage sizes. Those providing 64-85 watts have annual estimated costs of $154. Those providing 96-128 watts would cost $168 while the 207-261 watt size would cost $275.

Chris Hobbs, who lives on Keith Street, has agreed to let a light be placed on his property. In August he told Selectpersons his cameras show people spending the night at the beach.

Selectpersons agreed by consensus on the mongoose style and that Ferland could accept the low bid on the tree removal so long as it was under $2,500, to follow the town’s purchasing policy.

“As long as it is under $2,500, have the cheapest one do it, get it done,” Richmond said.

Selectperson Randy Ouellette asked which trees had to be cut.

“There’s four of them that are going to be cut,” Ferland said. “One is a small maple on the lawn where we are coming across to Route 4, there’s a maple on the edge of the road that is probably 12 inches around and then there are two dangerous trees. There is one pine you don’t notice until you drive down, get out, walk over there and look back.”

The one down the road is dead, has been for a few years, they might just as well be done at the same time, he added.

Jean Castonguay Logging and Excavation in Livermore Falls and Smitty’s Tree Work in Livermore have been asked to submit quotes, Ferland noted.

“That light should be a priority,” Ouellette stated.

“That’s what I was rushing for,” Ferland said.

In other business, the board agreed to allow an extra 30 days to try to reach the property owner at 302 Canton Road about unpaid taxes.

Several attempts to reach the owner through certified mail and phone calls to relatives were unsuccessful, according to a note from Treasurer Mary Castonguay.

The owner has been gone all winter, just got back a couple weeks ago, Selectperson Jeremy Emerson said.

Another certified letter will be sent and the property visited.

Chretien suggested Judd contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff Department to arrange for an officer patrolling the area to be there, to have another public official to witness the visit.

Judd also shared the town office will be closed Tuesday, April 25, during the town meeting referendum voting at Spruce Mountain Primary School.

