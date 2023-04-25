Pam Rangel of Dixfield holds her son, Jack Rangel, Thursday afternoon, April 20, while brother Franki Rangel plays with Duplos at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. A Legos party saw dozens of young people and family members using their imaginations to create various structures which, based on the smiles and laughter, was a fun way to spend the afternoon. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Maddax Knight, at left, and Isabella Reed [both from the Jay area] use their imaginations to create things with Duplos Thursday afternoon, April 20, at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Wilton siblings Fergus Charpentier and Morwenna Charpentier, at right, play with Duplos Thursday afternoon, April 20, at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Clockwise from left, William Gray, Maddax Knight and Isabella Reed [all from the Jay area] play with Legos Thursday afternoon, April 20, at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.