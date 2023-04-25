Pam Rangel of Dixfield holds her son, Jack Rangel, Thursday afternoon, April 20, while brother Franki Rangel plays with Duplos at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. A Legos party saw dozens of young people and family members using their imaginations to create various structures which, based on the smiles and laughter, was a fun way to spend the afternoon. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Maddax Knight, at left, and Isabella Reed [both from the Jay area] use their imaginations to create things with Duplos Thursday afternoon, April 20, at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Wilton siblings Fergus Charpentier and Morwenna Charpentier, at right, play with Duplos Thursday afternoon, April 20, at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Clockwise from left, William Gray, Maddax Knight and Isabella Reed [all from the Jay area] play with Legos Thursday afternoon, April 20, at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

dixfield maine, jay maine, Livermore Falls Advertiser, north jay maine, Wilton Maine
