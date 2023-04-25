FARMINGTON — A Wilton man began serving 90 days of a three-year sentence Tuesday for having unlawful sexual contact with a girl under age 15 in 2019 in Wilton.

Carl Boyington, 29, was given credit for time served, which was about half of the 90 days, defense attorney Jason Ranger said.

Boyington was ordered to serve two years probation following his release and to comply with the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the sexual contact charge. A charge of gross sexual assault was dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to an affidavit filed by Wilton police officer Brian Lynch, the girl’s mother told then-Sgt. Ethan Kyes on Dec. 27, 2019, that she discovered through Facebook messages that her daughter was having a sexual relationship with Boyington. The messages ended up on one of the mother’s electronic devices.

Kyes interviewed the girl — her mother was present at the time — who told police the two had sex three different days between Oct. 31 and Dec. 1, 2019, according to the affidavit.

