REGION — The 2023/2024 $23.2 million budget for Regional School Unit 73, the Spruce Mountain school district, passed handily Tuesday, April 25, 397 to 256.

Students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend Spruce Mountain schools. The results from the three towns was:

• Jay 195 yes, 132 no

• Livermore 114 yes, 62 no

• Livermore Falls 88 yes, 62 no

Livermore Falls Town Clerk Doris Austin said the polling booths at the Fire Station were almost full at 9:41 a.m.

Advertisement

By 3:30 p.m., 102 ballots had been cast.

At Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore, 92 ballots were cast at 3:45 p.m.

“It’s been pretty steady,” Livermore Town Clerk Amanda Wheeler said.

About 20 minutes later, Jay Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said 216 ballots had been cast at the Community Building, with 47 of those absentee.

At the district’s budget hearing April 6, three adjustments were made before voters approved all 19 articles. The changes were due to $100,000 less needed for insurance coverage for employees and an additional $249,205 received from the state. As a result, the amount each town will contribute decreased.

Taxpayers in Jay will pay 1.78% more than last year to support the approved budget and those in Livermore 1.27% more while Livermore Falls taxpayers will see a decrease of 0.7%.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: