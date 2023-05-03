ATV

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club will hold their monthly meeting Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. With the spring weather coming ATV riding is on everyone’s brain. Remember TRAILS ARE CLOSED for mud season. Respect landowners and stay off the trails, abuse it and lose the privilege! This is also a great time to prepare for the season, check over your ATV for needed repairs and get your oil changed. Please respect land owners so we do not lose our trails. Meetings will be on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are May 3, June 7, July 5, August 2, August 16 (two this month as we prepare for the toy run). Sept. 6 and Sept 9 will be the Annual Whistle Stop toy run. Mark Your calendars.Anyone with questions can contact us at 207-897-2926 or email me at [email protected] (be sure to add in the subjectLine ATV Club or it might get overlooked). Visit us on facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. This month it is May 9 at 7 p.m.

Prayer

WILTON — The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” National Day of Prayer, May 4, noon at the gazebo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton, BYOC – Bring your own chair. The theme this year is “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective” (James 5:16b) Will be praying for the nation and world. Event Sponsored by the Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization: Wilton United Methodist Church, First Congregational Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and Dryden Baptist Church.

Cemetery

Advertisement

FARMINGTON FALLS — The Webster Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Union Baptist Church in Farmington Falls. For more information, call Brent at 207-779-7210 or Diane at 207-778-4338.

Flowers



REGION — After a long white winter, the return of spring color is so welcome! The annual Flowers for Food fundraiser will bring thousands of freshly cut daffodils for everyone’s enjoyment. They will come from local gardens [Gnome Gardens and friends], be cut and prepared by volunteers, and made available at Otis Credit Union in Jay on May 5, during business hours. In Livermore Falls, Berry Fruit Farm will have self-serve during their business hours and Food City will also be a site for picking up daffodils Mother’s Day weekend.

Music

WELD — Just a reminder that Steve Muise will be bringing the Franklin County Fiddlers to the Weld Town Hall for their annual concert after an absence due to the COVID pandemic. We are all looking forward to their return and their wonderful “toe-tapping” music! Join us on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

Suppers

Advertisement

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for May 5, the menu will feature meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots and red velvet cake for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, May 20, Bean and Casserole Supper at the Industry Town Hall from 5 – 6 p.m. to benefit the Shorey Chapel new roof. Menu includes baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, breads, and desserts. Adults – $10 and children – $5.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, May 27, Annual Plant Sales at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Rd. There will also be a plant sale (and food sale), 9 a.m. – noon to benefit its roof fund. For more info call Judy/Dale @778-2157.

INDUSTRY — Industry Town Hall will have its plant sale from 9 am – 1 pm, to benefit local youth programs. For more info or to donate plants call Maria @ 578-1200 or Val @ 779-7753

Sales

LIVERMORE — The Livermore Community Center Association will have a Bake Sale which is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If anyone would like to contribute any baked goods, please call 207-897-2883.

Advertisement

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another indoor sale on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the corner of Route 4 and Route 17 in North Jay, there will be new craft supplies and new craft items. Also, always different and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, clothes for men, women, kids and baby clothing and toys. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community. FMI – call 207-208-9225.

FARMINGTON — Calling all vendors. Want to clean out your garage, basement or attic AND help the Franklin County Animal Shelter at the same time? It is time to register for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, June 17, rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington fairgrounds. Now is the time to register to sell your hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items or unwanted items. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, so don’t wait. All proceeds from space rental and admission fees go directly to our furry friends at the FCAS while all of your sales go directly into your pocket. Spaces can be reserved for $35. Each spot is 12’ x 12’ [approximately]. Register online and get all of the details here: https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2023. Questions? Call the FCAS at 207-778-2638 or email [email protected]

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library OPEN HOURS Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CLOSED Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Workshop

FARMINGTON — Join Wears & Wares for Women, Whimsy, and Wine on Wednesdays, May 3 and June 7, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The cost is $25 per Wednesday [Pick one, or two] and is limited to 12 participants. Must be 21 to participate.

Advertisement

Enjoy focused time to relax, be creative and sample a variety of wine selections with appetizers. All materials and instruction for projects will be provided for these creative sessions although participants are welcome to bring their own projects to share. This is a great way to learn new skills, complete projects, and meet new friends. Wears & Wares is located at 413 Wilton Road.

Lunches

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be May 4. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

NEW SHARON — Franklin Lodge#123 will hold a Mother’s Day public dinner Sunday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ladies Dine Free! Price $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Menu: baked ham, baked potatoes, vegetables, rolls and butter with a choice of our famous pies for dessert!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: