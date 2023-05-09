JAY — A hiring event will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Spruce Mountain High School gym.

The event is being planned by Christina King from the Career Center in Lewiston with help from school counselor Christopher Beaudoin and Zach Keene, Jobs for Maine Graduates.

“We will have many employers attending,” Beaudoin noted in a recent email.

A career fair will be held for Spruce Mountain students only from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

“The career fair portion will be for students to have exposure to different employment opportunities as well as careers that are in the area,” Beaudoin noted. “It will also be a way for older students to apply for part time employment as well as for seniors entering the workforce to discover full time opportunities.”

Participating businesses include:

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Maine Wood Concepts

Vortex Services, LLC

Bonney Staffing

Sweetser

Saddleback

Gendron Corp

Department of Labor

Spruce Mountain Adult Education

PalletOne of Maine

H.E. Callahan Construction Company

Franklin Community Health Network

Penobscot Job Corps

Rumford Hospital

General Dynamics/Bath Iron Works

LEAP, Inc.

Maine Woods Mobile Vet

United States Marine Corps

County Seat Realty; Morrison Hill Orchard

Spruce Mountain Pharmacy

ARC Enterprises, Inc.

Technical Institute for Environmental Professions

Maine Air National Guard

Irving Forest Products, Inc.

Walmart Distribution Center

Maine Educational Opportunity Center

Poland Spring

Maine Army National Guard

United States Navy

OTIS Federal Credit Union

Wyman & Simpson, Inc.

Tri-County Mental Health Services

Main-Land Development Consultants

Sunshine Pools

Environmental Projects Inc.

Lifeline for ME, LLC

Washburn-Norlands Living History Center

Maine College of Health Professions

United States Postal Service

Eurovia Atlantic Coast, DBA Northeast Paving

A.R.C. Enterprises, Inc.

L.L. Bean

Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center

Dead River Company

Home, Hope and Healing

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice

Central Maine Healthcare

