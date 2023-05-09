JAY — A hiring event will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Spruce Mountain High School gym.
The event is being planned by Christina King from the Career Center in Lewiston with help from school counselor Christopher Beaudoin and Zach Keene, Jobs for Maine Graduates.
“We will have many employers attending,” Beaudoin noted in a recent email.
A career fair will be held for Spruce Mountain students only from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
“The career fair portion will be for students to have exposure to different employment opportunities as well as careers that are in the area,” Beaudoin noted. “It will also be a way for older students to apply for part time employment as well as for seniors entering the workforce to discover full time opportunities.”
Participating businesses include:
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Maine Wood Concepts
Vortex Services, LLC
Bonney Staffing
Sweetser
Saddleback
Gendron Corp
Department of Labor
Spruce Mountain Adult Education
PalletOne of Maine
H.E. Callahan Construction Company
Franklin Community Health Network
Penobscot Job Corps
Rumford Hospital
General Dynamics/Bath Iron Works
LEAP, Inc.
Maine Woods Mobile Vet
United States Marine Corps
County Seat Realty; Morrison Hill Orchard
Spruce Mountain Pharmacy
ARC Enterprises, Inc.
Technical Institute for Environmental Professions
Maine Air National Guard
Irving Forest Products, Inc.
Walmart Distribution Center
Maine Educational Opportunity Center
Poland Spring
Maine Army National Guard
United States Navy
OTIS Federal Credit Union
Wyman & Simpson, Inc.
Tri-County Mental Health Services
Main-Land Development Consultants
Sunshine Pools
Environmental Projects Inc.
Lifeline for ME, LLC
Washburn-Norlands Living History Center
Maine College of Health Professions
United States Postal Service
Eurovia Atlantic Coast, DBA Northeast Paving
A.R.C. Enterprises, Inc.
L.L. Bean
Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center
Dead River Company
Home, Hope and Healing
Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice
Central Maine Healthcare
