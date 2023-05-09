RUMFORD — Comedian, actor, author, Bob Perlow also known as “The Warm Up Guy” will tell stories, jokes and accounts of working with some of the biggest stars from Hollywood with his one-man, multi-media show Tales From Hollywood on Friday, May 12th at 49 Franklin.

Perlow opened many sitcoms with jokes and stand-up comedy to “warm up” the studio audience for laughs during the live taping of such shows as Laverne and Shirley, Mork and Mindy, Cheers, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and many more.

When the cameras are off, he takes the stage. Television shows like Friends, Full House, and Growing Pains might take only 20 minutes to air, but tapings frequently last several hours. From the 1970s to the early 2000s, Robert Perlow was the go-to warmup comedian on television sets, where he was responsible for keeping the live studio audience engaged and laughing.

In his hilarious tell-all book, Perlow offers a personal, behind-the-scenes look at some of television’s most famous shows and actors. With stories including Tim Allen’s on-set meltdown, an improv class with Robin Williams, and a close friendship with Alan Thicke, Perlow divulges everything from the good and the bad to the downright outrageous!

He will bring stories from his life and his book “The Warm Up Guy” to the stage in this one-man multi-media show, Jason Alexander, of Seinfeld says, “You’re going to like Bob Perlow. It’s impossible not to like him, he tells a great tale, spins a great joke, and gets under your skin before you know he’s there.”

This one time show takes place at 7 p.m., with doors open at 5:30 p.m. for full pub menu social and seating. Tickets are $35 day of show, but special $25 advance price is available now at All That Jazz downtown Rumford and online at www.49franklin.com.

