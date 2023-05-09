JAY — Prom dresses are available for Spruce Mountain students who might not be able to afford them, thanks to Phoebe Pike.

Pike is a Regional School Unit 73 board of director from Livermore Falls.

TJ Plourde, the high school principal thanked Pike for her donation during the April 27 board meeting. One person on this board has done just an unbelievable job for us, he noted. “I want to thank Phoebe for getting prom dresses to our students,” he said. “We have used a huge amount. Kids have come into the office, tried them on and they love it, feel so beautiful.”

After the meeting, Pike said she bought 50 prom dresses plus high heels and other shoes. “I shopped around, checked out the best available places, got some deals,” she stated. “I purchased sample sizes that dress shops won’t be using next year, did a lot of online haggling. The shops are very good when they are told it is for kids.”

Different sizes and styles were obtained by Pike, who checked on girls’ sizes so all could benefit. She has donated dresses for several years.

“I have a lot of fun,” she added.

