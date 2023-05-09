LIVERMORE — Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Michael Glynn experienced color in a new way Friday, April 28, after students exceeded a reading goal.

In March, students were challenged to read 5,000 books during “Reading Colors Our World” as part of Read Across America. If they were successful, Glynn would participate in a color run where students and staff could throw powdered colors at him as he ran past them. The students took up the challenge and far exceeded that goal, finishing with more than 7,100 books read.

Last year Glynn challenged his students to read 4,000 books and offered their choice from among three rewards if it was met. Students read more than 5,700 books and chose kissing a pig, which Glynn did. After student Annalise Morin wrote a letter to Glynn supporting the pie in the face option, he agreed to do both.

This year, a poster next to the school’s entrance showed Glynn dressed as a super hero. Every time another 25 books had been read another star was added. At the end there were so many stars that most of both doors were also covered with stars.

“We are so lucky to have Michael here, he’s a breath of fresh air,” Lynne Castner with the Title 1 program, said. “We have a lot of fun here.”

The color run was to have happened prior to April vacation, but had to be postponed. When the day finally arrived, it was sunny with a brisk breeze. Several teachers laughed and joked as they filled 400 cups with eight different colors of powder. Students were then allowed to walk by the table and choose one color before making their way to the playground and forming two lines facing each other.

Meanwhile, Glynn pinned a white towel to his back and had water sprayed all over him to help the powder adhere to him. As it was his birthday, he also wore a “Happy Birthday” crown. He struck a Superman pose before running the gauntlet of students and staff.

“I got hit,” Glynn quipped afterwards. “I was planning to go through, turn around and go back. I didn’t need to.”

Students gathered around him afterwards to give him high-fives and touch his color-drenched T-shirt.

“That was pretty awesome,” school nurse Deanna Hamblin stated.

