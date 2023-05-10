Lunches

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St. Farmington, will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, May 20 at noon. The menu: meat loaf, macaroni and cheese, peas, biscuits and cake. Eat in or take out available. For local delivery: call ahead (778-0424) and choose the “community lunch” option

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be June 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

NEW SHARON — Franklin Lodge#123 will hold a Mother’s Day public dinner Sunday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ladies Dine Free! Price $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Menu: baked ham, baked potatoes, vegetables, rolls and butter with a choice of our famous pies for dessert!

Flowers

REGION — After a long white winter, the return of spring color is so welcome! The annual Flowers for Food fundraiser will bring thousands of freshly cut daffodils for everyone’s enjoyment. They will come from local gardens [Gnome Gardens and friends], be cut and prepared by volunteers, and made available in Livermore Falls, at Berry Fruit Farm, self-serve during their business hours and Food City will also be a site for picking up daffodils Mother’s Day weekend.

Announcements

LIVERMORE —North Livermore Baptist Church Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting Cereal for the Food Pantry in the month of May. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Potluck Brunch after services. Coming Events: May 13, the Deacons & Trustees meet. May 14 is Mother’s Day. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

ATV

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that with spring weather coming ATV riding is on everyone’s brain. Remember TRAILS ARE CLOSED for mud season. Respect landowners and stay off the trails, abuse it and lose the privilege! This is also a great time to prepare for the season, check over your ATV for needed repairs and get your oil changed. Please respect landowners so we do not lose our trails. Meetings will be on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are June 7, July 5, August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6. Sept 9 will be the Annual Whistle Stop toy run. Mark your calendars. Anyone with questions can contact us at 207-897-2926 or email me at [email protected] (be sure to add in the subjectLine ATV Club or it might get overlooked). Visit us on facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is June 13 at 7 p.m.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for May 12 will be Chicken Alfredo, salad, lemon bars, for $12. On May 19 the meal will feature ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, and Pina colada fluff for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, May 20, Bean and Casserole Supper at the Industry Town Hall from 5 – 6 p.m. to benefit the Shorey Chapel new roof. Menu includes baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, breads, and desserts. Adults – $10 and children – $5.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, May 27, Annual Plant Sales at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Rd. There will also be a plant sale (and food sale), 9 a.m. – noon to benefit its roof fund. For more info call Judy/Dale @778-2157.

INDUSTRY — Industry Town Hall will have its plant sale Saturday, May 27 from 9 am – 1 pm, to benefit local youth programs. For more info or to donate plants call Maria @ 578-1200 or Val @ 779-7753

Sales

FARMINGTON — Calling all vendors. Want to clean out your garage, basement or attic AND help the Franklin County Animal Shelter at the same time? It is time to register for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, June 17, rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington fairgrounds. Now is the time to register to sell your hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items or unwanted items. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, so don’t wait. All proceeds from space rental and admission fees go directly to our furry friends at the FCAS while all of your sales go directly into your pocket. Spaces can be reserved for $35. Each spot is 12’ x 12’ [approximately]. Register online and get all of the details here: https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2023. Questions? Call the FCAS at 207-778-2638 or email [email protected]

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library OPEN HOURS Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CLOSED Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NEW VINEYARD — New Vineyard Public Library Plant, Bake and Book Sale. Smith Hall, RT 27, New Vineyard, Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us and take your mind off those pesky little biting bugs – and choose from our great selection of plants for vegetable and flower gardens, together with wonderful home bake pies and cookies. Of course, a selection of books, DVDs for your summer reading and watching pleasure! Maybe a surprise item or 2. All proceeds benefit the New Vineyard Public Library. FMI – 652-2250

Workshop

FARMINGTON — Join Wears & Wares for Women, Whimsy, and Wine on Wednesday June 7, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The cost is $25 per Wednesday and is limited to 12 participants. Must be 21 to participate.

Enjoy focused time to relax, be creative and sample a variety of wine selections with appetizers. All materials and instruction for projects will be provided for these creative sessions although participants are welcome to bring their own projects to share. This is a great way to learn new skills, complete projects, and meet new friends. Wears & Wares is located at 413 Wilton Road.

