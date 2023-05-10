REGION — Friday, May 12, from 12 – 1 p.m. This is a virtual talk about ticks, and registration is required https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/[email protected]a8f2f864e/registration

This is a timely talk during Maine’s Lyme Disease Awareness Month about ticks: ecology, diseases, prevention measures. Chuck Lubelczyk is a field scientist with Maine Health Institute for Research Vector-Borne Disease Laboratory.

He has been working on tick research since the late 1990s, focusing on the interactions between ticks and mosquitoes and their host and habitat requirements.

As a Vector-borne Disease Work Group member, he is the attendee most-likely-to-participate-while-conducting fieldwork. He knows ticks from a scientific, practical, and personal standpoint. Join us for an engaging and informative talk from one of Maine’s top tick experts for our Lyme Disease Awareness Month-Forestry Friday.

